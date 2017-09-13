Davis

Kernersville – Rebecca “Becky” Jane Davis, 42, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2017. Becky was born on December 30, 1974 in Raleigh County, WV. She was a beautiful woman, a wonderful wife & mother, and friend to countless people. Strength, energy, and “full of life” made up her composition, complimented by her great sense of humor. She was a caretaker, open-ing her home to many children over the years.

Becky is survived by her husband, Jason Davis; twin sons, Rex and Riley and youngest son, Blaine Davis; her mother, Betty Brammer Chapman; her father, Leo Moore; six sisters, Sandy, Christy, Bobbi, Darlene, Donna, and Missy; one brother, Jimmy; and many special nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2017 at Hayworth Miller Kern-ersville Chapel with Rev. Danny Hemric and a dear friend, Robbie Richmond officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Tabernacle, 7923 Lester Rd, Stokes-dale, NC 27357.

