Davis

Sophia – Mrs. Annie Mae Chaney Davis, 86, resident of Sophia, died March 25, 2017 at Hospice Home at High Point.

Mrs. Davis was born April 26, 1930 in Forsyth County, a daughter to the late Grover R. and Vio-la M. Hall Chaney. She was a resident of this area all her life and was of the Baptist faith. An-nie was a caregiver who loved helping people. She also loved her cats and especially loved her family. On December 7, 1962 she married Alfred Davis who survives of Salisbury. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Emma Davis; and three brothers, Bobby Chaney, Grover Chaney and Howard Chaney.

Also surviving are two daughters, Connie J. Goode of Archdale and J’nell D. Carr of Archdale; three sons, Kenneth W. Nixon and wife Sylvia of Kernersville, Carl R. Freeman of Sophia and Alfred Floyd Davis and wife Laura of Sophia; a brother, Edward W. Chaney of High Point; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Anthony Green officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Gar-den Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC, 27262. The family extends special thanks to the many doctors, nurses and staff at Hospice for all the loving care given to Mrs. Davis. On-line condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.