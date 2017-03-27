Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Date Auction raises $14,000

March 27, 2017

In their 18th annual year of hosting the Senior Date Auction, East Forsyth High School’s Senior Deans were excited after one of their members and Date Auction participant Tyler West raised $10,853, bringing the total fundraising efforts to more than $14,000.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 25 & 26, 2017 edition.

Previous post:

Next post: