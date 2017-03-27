In their 18th annual year of hosting the Senior Date Auction, East Forsyth High School’s Senior Deans were excited after one of their members and Date Auction participant Tyler West raised $10,853, bringing the total fundraising efforts to more than $14,000.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 25 & 26, 2017 edition.
Date Auction raises $14,000
