After their daughter Morgan, 6, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, the Clements family from Oak Ridge decided to raise funds as team Cure4Morgan during this year’s JDRF One Walk in Alamance County on October 6.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 29 & 30, 2018 edition.
Cure4Morgan
