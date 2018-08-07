Cruise-in & Sidewalk Sale

The Chamber of Commerce and the Old Salem Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America are joining forces to bring the community to downtown Kernersville for this month’s Downtown Cruise-in and Sidewalk Sale, which will be held on Saturday, August 11.

The Sidewalk Sale will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and the Downtown Cruise-in will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. For more, see the Tuesday, August 7, 2018 edition.