Crouse

Mr. Charlie Mahlon Crouse of Kernersville, was given his angel wings May 10, 2017. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be 2:00PM Saturday May 13 at his home on 806 Crouse Rd., Kernersville, N.C.

Charlie was born August 6, 1923 to the late Pearl Andrews Crouse and George Crouse.

Charlie was a Truck Driver his entire career with Mclean and Roadway Trucking Companies. He was a devoted husband to his late wife Ina Ray Crouse. His friends knew him as a very easy going and enjoyable man to be around.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.

Survivors include step-daughter, Gloria Ashe and Terry; step-sons Charles Legg and Kathy, James Ray Saunders and LeighAnn, Billie Jones and Jennifer; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, sister Imagene Chappell, special friends Teresa, Casey, and Stephanie Dodson, special pets BJ and Lacy, and many extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the charity of your choice.

A special thanks is extended to the people who helped care for him over the last year.