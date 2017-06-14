Crook

Robert Lewis Crook, 75, was taken by his Lord and Saviour on June 13, 2017. Bob was born on February 24, 1942 in Hinton, West Virginia to the late Lucille Hall Crook and Orville W. Crook.

He was a long-time member of Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church and retired from Roadway Express in Kernersville after many years of service. Bob was a 1959 graduate of Hinton High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in History and Physical Education at Concord College in Athens, WVa. Bob’s Lord & Saviour was his life – without a doubt, he will be at the feet of his Jesus rejoicing. He was a good soldier to the very end.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Jackie Crook; and one sister, Ruth.

Bob is survived by his loving children, Robert Todd Crook (Crystal); a daughter, Rachelle Leigh Barban (Earl); 6 grandchildren, Alex, Thomas, Camden, Parker, Davis, and Ava Crook; and one brother, Orville Crook.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church with Elder Danny Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .