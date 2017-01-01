Crisis Negotiation and SWAT teams deployed

Members of the Kernersville Police Department’s (KPD) Crisis Negotiation and SWAT teams were dispatched to a residence on Donnell Street on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

According to Officer Blake Jones of the KPD Community Engagement Team, the victim came to the KPD at approximately 8:30 p.m. that evening to report a domestic disturbance.

At that time, Jones said KPD officials determined that officers had grounds for the arrest of Rodrick Deshawn West, 43, who was located at 814-3 Donnell Street.

