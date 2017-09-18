Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Crisis Control 40th anniversary

September 18, 2017

To celebrate their 40th anniversary, Crisis Control Ministry in Kernersville is hosting a yard sale fundraiser onsite on Saturday, September 23 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Kathy Hoffner, executive director for CCM in Kernersville, explained that CCM’s Kernersville office first opened in a small house, located at 410 New Street on October 17, 1977.
