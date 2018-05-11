Crime scene

Kernersville police spent the morning along the highway investigating a possible crime scene on Business 40 eastbound after a woman was found injured on the side of the road.

The incident began around 9:38 a.m. when police received a call about an altercation between a man and a woman on the interstate after the man reportedly stabbed the woman in the neck.

Police said investigators believe the two were arguing in the car as they were traveling down Business 40, ending up with them outside the car just before the Macy Grove Road exit.

The incident caused traffic to stop on the highway as the altercation unfolded. Police talked to witnesses who were driving by as it occurred.

According to officers on the scene, the victim, who is Hispanic, was found with lacerations on her throat. She was transported to the hospital and was expected to undergo surgery for her injuries.

Kernersville Police Officer W.B. Jones confirmed that the case is being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Jones said the victim underwent surgery and was in serious, but stable condition.

Business 40 eastbound was closed for around three hours while police investigated the scene. It reopened to traffic around 12:30 p.m.

Police said the incident is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the case should call the KPD at (336) 996-3177.