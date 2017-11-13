Crews

Kernersville – Mary Ellen Taylor Crews, 79, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2017 at her home. She was born on August 25, 1938 in Forsyth Co. to William Roy Taylor and Nettie Norris Davis Taylor. Mary Ellen loved working in her flowers, going to the Kernersville Farmers Market to sell Tump’s homegrown vegetables, and going fishing. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 60 yrs., Ralph Harrell “Tump” Crews, and a brother, Don Taylor.

Surviving are; a daughter, Teresa Ragan (Charles), a granddaughter, Brandy Norman (David), two sisters; Donna Jamison, Janice Yokley, and a brother, Mike Taylor.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Union Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Roberson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Wednesday evening, November 15, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Union Grove Baptist Church at 5424 Union Grove Rd. Oak Ridge, NC 27310, or to Hospice and Palliative Care Center at 101 Hospice Lane Winston Salem, NC 27103.

