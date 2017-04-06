Creating military art

An alumnus of the first graduating class at Walkertown High School (WHS) has left his artistic signature in Okinawa, Japan after being stationed there for two years with the U.S. Marine Corps.

After his graduation with the WHS inaugural Class of 2014, Juan Santillan enlisted in the Marines and headed off to boot camp at Parris Island, S.C. He was then assigned to Fort Lee, Virginia, where Santillan successfully completed basic training.

