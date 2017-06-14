Craven

George Denny Craven, 73, went home to be with the Lord June 12, 2017.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM June 16, 2017 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Dr. Claude Kayler, Rev. Rick Carter, and Rev. Donald Barber officiating. Interment with full Military Honors will follow in the church cemetery.

A native of Forsyth County, George was the son of the late Pauline Virginia Carello and Floyd Orren Craven. He graduated in the Class of ’62 from Kernersville High School and later enlisted to serve in the United States Navy for four years. George loved cars and was a finance and sales manager of several dealerships in the Triad.

In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his sister Mary Frances McLauchlin. He was also the grandson of the late Spiro George Carello and Mattie Carello.

Survivors include his daughter Wendi Craven Barber and Donald of Morganton; granddaughter Caroline Marie Barber of Morganton; grandson Michael Craven Fournier of Davidson; brother William “Willie” A. Craven and Carla “Missy” of Kernersville; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends immediately following the Military Honors, in the church fellowship hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Logan Patton High School Athletic Fund or Choral Fund, 701 Enola Road, Morganton, NC 28655.