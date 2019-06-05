Cox

Linda Rodden Cox, born December 23rd, 1947, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 30th 2019, at age 71.

She is survived in life by her son Tracy Crews, grandchildren, Amber Crews, Cory Crews, Kelly Fischer, great grandchild, Harper Johnson, niece, Pamela Dean, special friends, Trina Hamby, Tammy Cook Roberts and loving pet Lucky.

Linda is preceded in death by her devoted husband Eddie Cox and son Chip Crews,

parents, Grady Rodden and Mary Francis Mayness, and loving pets Rocky, and Folie.

Linda’s interests included relaxing at Ocean Isle Beach, NC, Seashell Hunting, Learning new things, Cooking, Playing dominos and card games, Watching Movies, Spending time with family, Quilting, Gardening, Reading, and Elvis Presley.

Linda Cox was a member of First Christian Church Ministries in Kernersville, NC for many years before she moved to Anderson County, SC in 2015. She was a member of the Single Sisters/Red Hat’s Society in Kernersville, NC. In addition, Linda was a school bus driver for Winston-Salem Forsyth County School system. Years have gone by, and she can still relate so many life lessons back to when she drove a school bus. She loved her time there and the friends she made through the school system. She always had a story to tell, and she could always make you laugh. She loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her son and grandchildren. She spent a lot of time throughout the year collecting funny gifts to give when she and her family played Dirty Santa on Christmas Eve. She could hardly contain her laughter when they opened the gifts. She was a true joy, and she was always willing to help someone learn something if she could. She always found her peace and strength in the Lord. She will be very missed, and remembered for her big heart that always wanted to help people, her strong Christian beliefs, her laugh, and her love of giving gifts to people

One of her favorite bible verses:

Psalm 46: 10

He says, “Be still, and know that I am God;

I will be exalted among the nations,

I will be exalted in the earth.”