Coward

Dr. Worth Monroe (Bill) Coward passed away on January 23, 2019 at the age of 100. He was born in Guilford County on August 29, 1918 to Walter Monroe Coward and Mary Lou Vella York. Dr. Coward served in the Army/ Air Force during WWII from 1940- 1945. He was a bomber pilot as well as flying reconnaissance from Iceland to England. He was of the Baptist faith and was also a member of the Masons as well as Shriners in Greensboro, NC. He served his community as a dentist for 35 years in Greensboro, NC. Dr. Coward was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters and also a young son. He is survived by his wife Jean, oldest daughter Brenda C. Grose, son Greg Coward and youngest daughter Susan Coward, as well as four step-daughters. Surviving also are several grandchildren as well as numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Per his request, there will be no service. Memorials should be made to the Wounded Warriors Fund, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517.