COVID-19 updates

Local public health officials continue to urge residents who have received calls from the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to respond as contact tracers attempt to locate those who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. As of Friday, there have been 4,008 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 18 & 19, 2020 edition.