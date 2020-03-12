Officials with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and area school districts provided a number of new alerts to the local community following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement on Tuesday that he had issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
For more, see the Thursday, March 12, 2020 edition.
COVID-19 update
Officials with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and area school districts provided a number of new alerts to the local community following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement on Tuesday that he had issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Previous post: Rookie of the Year
Next post: Museum funding