County officials continue to provide updates on the novel coronavirus and local cases of COVID-19, with the most recent count increasing from 33 on Saturday and Sunday to 40 cases of the virus reported on Monday morning. On Friday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County stood at 24.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 31, 2020 edition.
COVID-19 update
