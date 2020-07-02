COVID-19 update

Public health officials in Forsyth County reported nearly 100 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and one additional death over the most recent two-day period.

Officials did not provide any details about the individual who died, but the death toll now stands at 35 countywide.

There have been 3,077 laboratory-confirmed cases in Forsyth County. Of the 3,077, 1,952 have recovered, officials said.

