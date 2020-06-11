Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Forsyth County increased by another 117, with 90 new cases announced on Tuesday and then 27 more Wednesday, public health officials reported yesterday.
According to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, there have been 1,925 laboratory-confirmed cases in the county. For more, see the Thursday, June 11, 2020 edition.
COVID-19 cases
