The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted this past Thursday to name Samet Corp. as construction manager at risk for the new courthouse project, but the decision didn’t come without a great deal of debate and two rounds of voting.
For more, see the Tuesday, September 11, 2018 edition.
Courthouse contractor
