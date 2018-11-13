Democrat incumbent Ted Kaplan won a second consecutive term on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners following the midterm elections last Tuesday night, defeating challengers from Republican candidate A.L. “Buddy” Collins of Kernersville, and Green party candidate Keenen Altic.
For more, see the Tuesday, November 13, 2018 edition.
County commissioner elections
