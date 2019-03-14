Couch

Mr. Robert James Couch, Jr., 72, of Lexington, passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born on April 16, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland to Robert James and Ruby Dowell Couch, Sr. Robert was a graduate of Gray High School and service his country in the United States Army.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Couch. Left to remember him are his four children, Ryne Couch (wife, Jessica), Robbie Couch, Chris Couch, and Wendi Taylor; many loved grandchildren; one sister, Carol Whisenhunt; and one brother, Michael Couch (wife, Valerie).

The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family request that memorials be made to help with medical expenses for Kinsley (A child of a family friend). Memorials should be directed to Kinsley c/o Amy Beavers, 1747 Twin Oaks Drive, New Albany, IN 47150. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.