Cottages at Smith Crossing

When the “Cottages at Smith Crossing” is developed in the near future, the single-family rental community will look a bit different than the developers initially imagined.

It will still feature 64 homesites that range in size from 1,600 to 1,750 square feet and offer tenants a variety of one and two-story floor plans.