Costello

Patrick Michael Costello, 75, passed away August 23, 2019.

A native of Sandusky, Ohio, Pat was the son of the late Elsie Mary Heiler and George Costello. He served his country with the United States Air Force from 1962 until 1968. He is married to the former Judith Ann Spalsbury. Pat was in auto sales his entire career spanning stints in Ohio, Florida and North Carolina.

He loved his golf, the ocean, time with his granddaughters and family and all were cherished.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 52 years, Judy Costello of the home; daughter, Tiffany Keeler and Sean of Kernersville; granddaughters, Rileigh Keeler and Talon Keeler; sisters, Mary Ann Costello of Sandusky, OH, and Catherine Murphy and William of Kenosha, WI; brother, Tim Costello and Ginny of Sandusky, OH; and numerous extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Home, c/o Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westches-ter Drive, High Point, NC 27262

In keeping with Pat’s wishes, no formal services will be held.

