The Kernersville Board of Aldermen approved spending an additional $67,000 toward development of a historic village on the Kernersville Museum property but not without objection from Mayor Pro Tem Jenny Fulton.
For more, see the Thursday, March 5, 2020 edition.
Cost of preservation
The Kernersville Board of Aldermen approved spending an additional $67,000 toward development of a historic village on the Kernersville Museum property but not without objection from Mayor Pro Tem Jenny Fulton.
Previous post: Campbell
Next post: Coronavirus update