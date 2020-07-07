Coronavirus updates

Although no new deaths from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus were reported in Forsyth County over the three-day holiday weekend, newly confirmed cases continued. Of those, more than a dozen occurred in Kernersville.

According to officials with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health (FCDPH), 53 new cases were reported on Friday, 48 on Saturday, 57 on Sunday and then another 63 new cases reported on Monday during the FCDPH daily briefing, for a total of 221.

