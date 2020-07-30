Coronavirus updates

Eight deaths and nearly 100 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus have been reported in Forsyth County since Monday’s daily briefing, public health officials reported Wednesday.

According to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health (FCDPH), five deaths and 49 new cases were reported Wednesday, and 47 new cases and three deaths were reported on Tuesday.

In all, there have been 4,654 laboratory-confirmed cases in Forsyth County. Of the 4,654 total cases, 3,093 are presumed recovered, the FCDPH reported.

For more, see the Thursday, July 30, 2020 edition.