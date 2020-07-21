Coronavirus

Public health officials in Forsyth County reported more than 200 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus over the weekend and on Monday. One death was also reported on Sunday, bringing the total of deaths in the county to 41. As of Monday, July 20, there have been 4,220 laboratory-confirmed cases in Forsyth County.

