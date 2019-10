Corks ‘n Candidates

The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Network held its third annual “Corks ‘n Candidates” meet-and-greet on Thursday, October 10 at the Kernersville Brewing Company on North Main Street where citizens were invited to stop by and visit with both mayoral and Board of Aldermen candidates in a casual setting. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 12 & 13, 2019 edition.