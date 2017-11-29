Cook

Roy H. Cook, 84, of Kernersville, NC went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 23, 2017. A celebration of his life will be held 12:00PM Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Kern-ersville Wesleyan Church. Family will visit with friends following the service at the church.

Roy was born on September 14, 1933 in Noblesville, Indiana to the late Allen Cook and Nellie Fouch Cook. Roy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951-1958, where he began his 50+ year career in aviation, retiring from full-time work as an Aircraft Me-chanic with US Airways in 1999. While stationed in Knoxville, TN at McGhee-Tyson AFB in 1954, he met a local girl and the love of his life, Joyce Lynn Roberts. They were married on Au-gust 20, 1954 in Greenback, TN and settled down to start their family. They would welcome their first child Sheri Lynn in July of 1955, followed by David Roy in April of 1958 and James Lee in June of 1965. 9 years later, in 1974, tragedy struck and this twist in the road of life pro-vided them the opportunity to raise their new grandchild Steven as their own son.

Roy is survived by his loving wife of 63 plus years, Joyce Cook of Kernersville; gracious and lov-ing sons David (Newnan, GA), Jimmy (Bobbi) of Pendleton, IN, and Steve York (Carey) of Morrow, OH; grandchildren, Josh Cook, Christina Cook, Hunter Cook. Brother Joe Cook (An-derson, IN), sister Joanne White (Noblesville, IN), brother Albert Allen Cook (Noblesville, IN), and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Nellie Cook, sisters Hazel Taylor, Mae Meredith, Lola Humminger, Laura Haskett. He was also preced-ed in death by his daughter Sheri of Kernersville on September 7, 2017 and son in law Nelson York in 1974.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

