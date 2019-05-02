Consulting firm purchased

An engineering consulting firm in Kernersville has been acquired by an Ohio-based company looking to expand its presence in North Carolina.

According to Jewell Engineering Consultants founder Doug Jewell, his firm has been purchased by LJB, Inc. but there are no plans for the local office or staff to be relocated elsewhere.

Jewell said LJB already has two offices – one in the Triangle area and another in Wilmington – in the state. The Kernersville location at 311 South Main Street will be its third.

A fourth office is planned for Charlotte.

Jewell started Jewell Engineering in 1996. The firm provides water resources engineering services.

“This is a process we’ve been working on for a number of years,” Jewell said. “I feel very confident with the new management of the company and the direction they plan to take it.”

Jewell complimented the work his own staff has done for the company and the clientele they’ve served.

“I appreciate the hard work of my staff and the support of clients over the years,” Jewell said.

LJB was founded in 1966 and offers services that include transportation, civil and structural engineering, as well as geospatial, safety, health and environmental services.