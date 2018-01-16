Considering road projects

When the Winston-Salem Metropolitan Planning Organization (WSMPO) announced a new call for projects in early January, Kernersville Town officials immediately knew which projects they wanted to submit for consideration.

Kernersville Board of Aldermen members unanimously selected the South Main Street/Century Place sidewalk and the Town’s portion of the South Main Street/Old Winston Road Intersection improvement project. For more, see the Tuesday, January 16, 2018 edition.