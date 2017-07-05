Conrad

Kernersville – Helen Lenora Tacy Conrad, 74, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Forsyth Medical Center. Helen was born on August 28, 1942 in Cass, West Virginia to Berl and Elsie Dean Tacy. She was a member of the House of Prayer in Kernersville and was the assistant girls director of Kernersville Raiders for many years.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her brother, James Tacy.

Surviving are her husband, Ray Conrad of the home; four children, Shelia York, Cheryl Conrad Pearman (husband, Christopher), Todd Conrad (wife, Kimberly), and Dawn Renee Conrad, all of Kernersville; six grandchildren, Kyndal Boothe, Kadynce Boothe, Kinnady Boothe; Kaylin Con-rad, Andrew Conrad, and Luke Conrad; a sister, Frances McKenney; and other loving family members.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Hayworth Miller Kerners-ville Chapel with Rev. Carlee Stallard and Christopher Pearman officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

