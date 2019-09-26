Concerns about rezoning

She may only have a vote in the event of a tie, but Kernersville Mayor Dawn Morgan is raising serious questions when it comes to her concerns about a rezoning case scheduled to be heard by alderman on Tuesday night, Oct. 1. The Board of Aldermen is set to consider a rezoning request from BV Kernersville LLC for development of 17.9 acres of property adjacent to the Main Street Market shopping center on Market View Drive. For more, see the Thursday, September 26, 2019 edition.