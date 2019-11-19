Community input meeting

The Town of Kernersville is looking at refining the Land Use Plan for the Smith Crossing area around Interstate 40 and Union Cross Road and needs the public’s input moving forward.

Planners with the Town’s Community Development Department will hold an open house at Smith Crossing, located at 1461 Jag Branch Boulevard, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. The public is invited to drop in during the event and offer their own input.

For more information, see the Tuesday, November 19, 2019 edition.