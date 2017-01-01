Community garden

For a second growing season, the Kernersville Community Garden continues to bear the fruits – or vegetables, if you prefer – of the labor from a group of gardening enthusiasts who love sharing their summer bounty with others, so much so that the plot of land at the corner of Oakhurst and Cherry streets could be expanding even more. The group tries to meet once a month and someone is usually at the garden every Thursday morning between 9:30 and 11:30. They are also in regular contact via text when it comes to managing the space.

Those who can’t make it out to the plot are also welcome to emailtobybost@gmail.com.

