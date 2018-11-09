During the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet held on Monday, November 5, Mayor Pro Tem Joe Pinnix received the Community Distinguished Service Award, a lifetime achievement award.
For more, see the Thursday, November 8, 2018 edition.
Community Distinguished Service
During the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet held on Monday, November 5, Mayor Pro Tem Joe Pinnix received the Community Distinguished Service Award, a lifetime achievement award.
Previous post: General Assembly seats