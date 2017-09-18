The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved providing almost $500,000 in economic incentives to a Walkertown manufacturing plant by a 6-to-1 vote following a public hearing on Thursday.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 16 & 17, 2017 edition.
Commissioners approve incentives proposal
