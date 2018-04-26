Commissioner GOP candidates

Two candidates are vying to be the Republican nominee for the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at-large seat in the upcoming GOP primary on May 8. The winner will go on to face incumbent Ted Kaplan, a Democrat, in the November election.

A.L. “Buddy” Collins and Jimmie Boyd are both running to be the at-large district candidate moving on to the general election, with each laying out their campaigns as to why voters here should cast a ballot for their candidacies. For more, see the Thursday, April 26, 2018 edition.