The Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted to discontinue commercial recycling service to businesses in town after learning about rapidly increasing costs associated with recycling not only locally, but worldwide.
For more, see the Thursday, April 4, 2019 edition.
Commercial recycling
The Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted to discontinue commercial recycling service to businesses in town after learning about rapidly increasing costs associated with recycling not only locally, but worldwide.
Previous post: Teacher of the Year
Next post: Senate Bill 5