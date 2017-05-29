Collision involving motor vehicle

On Friday May 26, officers with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to a reported collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a KPD press release. The vehicle collision occurred at Fourth of July Park, located at 702 West Mountain Street.

Police said a juvenile was operating a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van, when the juvenile lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled onto an adjacent sidewalk and collided with a traffic sign and tree. Police said the vehicle also collided with a pedestrian, who is also a juvenile. Kernersville police reported that the pedestrian received moderate injuries and was taken from the scene by a legal guardian. Due to the ages of the individuals involved, no names were released. The cause and circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.