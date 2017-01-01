Colfax man stricken

A Colfax man died early this past week from complications of a rare brain infection caused by an amoeba after swimming at a water park in Cumberland County, health officials with the state announced Thursday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Cumberland County Department of Public Health, the man, identified by local media outlets as Eddie Gray of Colfax, became ill after swimming at the Fantasy Lake Water Park in Hope Mills on July 12. Gray passed away on Monday, July 22. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 27 & 28, 2019 edition.