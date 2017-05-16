On Wednesday, May 17, officers from the Kernersville Police Department and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee during Coffee with a Cop at Wired Café from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
For more, see the Tuesday, May 16, 2017 edition.
Coffee with a Cop
