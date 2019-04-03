Coe

Betty Lou Petroff Slate Coe, 92, went home to be with her beloved husband Joe, on her birthday, March 30, 2019.

Cryptside Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held 3:30PM Friday April 5, 2019 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel in Kernersville.

A lifelong Forsyth County resident, Betty was the daughter of the late Claudia Newman and Nicholas “Nick” Rudolpholis Petroff. She was married to the late Joe Bill Coe. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by the father of her son, Darcy David Slate, Sr., her son, Darcy David Slate, Jr., her sisters, Evelyn Petroff Motsinger Knight and Marjorie Petroff Beeson, and her brother, Harold Petroff.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Tina Slate Swisher and Curtis of Kernersville, Johnny Slate and Hope of Walnut Cove, Travis Slate of Kernersville, and Tracie Slate Lawson and Todd of Kernersville; great-grandchildren, Dalton Slate, Zach Slate, Alanna Slate, Alyssa Slate, Nick Swisher, Will Swisher, Caden Swisher, Mason Lawson, Savannah Lawson, and Bella Lawson; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends from 2:30PM until 3:15PM Friday afternoon at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home.

A very special “thank you” goes out to the entire staff of Piney Grove Nursing & Rehabilitation for the love and comfort given to Betty throughout her stay with them.

Betty was such a kind and giving person and always thought of others, so in honor of her contributions to various charities through the years, the family asks that memorials be made to the Kernersville Shepherd’s Center.