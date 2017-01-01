State regulators and community groups involved in litigation over coal ash ponds in North Carolina have reached a settlement agreement with Duke Energy to excavate nearly 80 million tons of ash from six facilities, including the Belews Creek Steam Station.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 4 & 5, 2020 edition.
Coal ash settlement
