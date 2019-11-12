An administrative law judge presiding over Duke Energy’s appeal of an order by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) to fully excavate all its coal ash basins has ruled against the utility company, saying instead that state regulators acted appropriately.
Coal ash ruling
