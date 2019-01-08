Closure of the coal ash impoundment

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality will hold a public information session on January 10 for the community to learn about options for the closure of the coal ash impoundment at the Belews Creek Steam Station.

The session is one of six planned throughout the month of January near coal ash facilities across the state and will be held at Walnut Cove Elementary School, 1211 Walnut Cove School Road, beginning at 6 p.m. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 5 & 6, 2019 edition.