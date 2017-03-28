Clodfelter

Mr. Weldon Eugene Clodfelter (Squeeky), a lifelong resident of Kernersville, was born on July 11, 1937 and died on Monday, March 27, 2017.

He attended Robert B. Glenn High School and was the owner of Clodfelter Concrete Company Inc., however, he loved the many hours he spent farming his land as did both his Grandfather’s. He also was a member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church in Kernersville. Preceding him in death were his parents, Richard Myers and Margaret Hedgecock Clodfelter; his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Clodfelter and Mr. and Mrs. Will Hedgecock; and a sister-in-law, Kay-Spach Long.

Surviving is his loving wife, Barbara Spach Clodfelter, whom he married on February 22, 1958; their two sons, Weldon E. Clodfelter (Butch) and wife Lynn and Michael L. Clodfelter; grand-children, Kristen C. Harris and husband Troy, Cody and Tyler Clodfelter, Jason Flynt, Dustin Clodfelter; a great-granddaughter, Tristen Elle Harris; two sisters, Ann Hinkle King and husband Robert L. King Jr. and Betty Sue Proctor and husband Jerry W. Proctor; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jo and Norman Parrish; several nieces and nephews; two great-nephews; and many cousins.

The service will be held at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 1510 Bunker Hill/Sandy Ridge Rd. Kernersville, NC, 27284 on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will immedi-ately follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall from 12:00-1:30 p.m. prior to the service and also following the interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bunker Hill United Methodist Church or to Hospice of the Pied-mont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC, 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.