Clodfelter

Kernersville – Mr. Charles Gideon Clodfelter, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on January 10, 2019 at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Dumont Beecher Clodfelter and Polly Motsinger Clodfelter on September 2, 1953.

Charles was a lifetime resident of Kernersville. He was a graduate of East Forsyth High School. Charles worked for Atlantic Coast Toyotalift of High Point. His passion was working and restoring his Chevy truck.

Charles is survived by a daughter, Patricia Duncan and husband, Jeff of Delco, N.C.; granddaughters, Ashley Fowler, Megan Carter and fiancé Taylor Adams, also of Delco, Summer Duncan, Hunter Duncan, Hannah Duncan, and Craven Duncan; great grandsons, Aiden James, Caleb Benson, Jaxon Nobles, and Brayden Duncan great granddaughters, Shayleigh Adams, Roxy Duncan, and Riley Duncan; brother, Denziel (Denny) Lee Clodfelter and wife, Gayle of Kernersville; two sisters, Gwen Dean and husband, Lee of Kernersville, and Kay Bastasini of Palm Springs, California; and two special brothers by choice, Mike Watson and Mike Slater.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Kernersville Medical Center ICU for their loving care for Charles and his family during his short illness.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel, 141 Smith Edwards Road, Kernersville, NC 27284, with Pastor Wayne Eller officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .